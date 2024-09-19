Left Menu

Colombian Government Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia's government has suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following an attack that killed two soldiers and injured more than two dozen people. This setback heavily impacts President Gustavo Petro's total peace policy, which aimed to end decades of armed conflict involving the ELN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 05:35 IST
Colombian Government Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's government has officially suspended peace talks with the leftist rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), after a recent attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to over two dozen individuals. This information was confirmed by the government's peace delegation on Wednesday.

The abrupt cessation of talks marks a significant setback for President Gustavo Petro's ambitious total peace policy, which sought to bring an end to the ELN's involvement in Colombia's six-decades-long internal armed conflict. The government emphasized that the peace process is now in jeopardy and can only proceed if the ELN makes a clear and unequivocal commitment to peace.

The government had resumed negotiations with the ELN in late 2022, conducting six rounds of talks in Mexico, Cuba, and Venezuela. The attack that led to the suspension of talks occurred on Tuesday in a rural part of Arauca province, which lies along the Venezuelan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024