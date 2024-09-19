Left Menu

Taiwan Heightens Security Watch Amid Exploding Pagers Controversy

Taiwan's national security team is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the detonation of thousands of pagers linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon. A Taiwanese company was initially associated with the devices, but it has clarified that a Budapest-based firm manufactured them. Taiwan remains focused on maintaining regional stability and addressing misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST
Taiwan Heightens Security Watch Amid Exploding Pagers Controversy

Taiwan's national security team is on high alert following reports of thousands of pagers exploding in Lebanon, reportedly associated with Hezbollah. The island nation's defence minister, Wellington Koo, while addressing reporters, clarified that a Budapest-based company was responsible for the production, not a Taiwanese firm.

Despite the controversy, Taiwan's government is committed to regional stability. Defence officials emphasized that the pagers exported from Taiwan are safe and not linked to the incidents. Furthermore, they warned against the dissemination of false information aimed at undermining Taiwan's reputation.

Taiwan's swift condemnation of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants highlighted its solidarity with Israel. Nevertheless, Taiwan maintains only unofficial diplomatic ties with Israel, focusing mainly on maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024