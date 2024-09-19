Taiwan Heightens Security Watch Amid Exploding Pagers Controversy
Taiwan's national security team is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the detonation of thousands of pagers linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon. A Taiwanese company was initially associated with the devices, but it has clarified that a Budapest-based firm manufactured them. Taiwan remains focused on maintaining regional stability and addressing misinformation.
Taiwan's national security team is on high alert following reports of thousands of pagers exploding in Lebanon, reportedly associated with Hezbollah. The island nation's defence minister, Wellington Koo, while addressing reporters, clarified that a Budapest-based company was responsible for the production, not a Taiwanese firm.
Despite the controversy, Taiwan's government is committed to regional stability. Defence officials emphasized that the pagers exported from Taiwan are safe and not linked to the incidents. Furthermore, they warned against the dissemination of false information aimed at undermining Taiwan's reputation.
Taiwan's swift condemnation of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants highlighted its solidarity with Israel. Nevertheless, Taiwan maintains only unofficial diplomatic ties with Israel, focusing mainly on maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
