UniCredit CEO Dismisses Commerzbank Takeover as 'Aggressive Move'
UniCredit's Chief Executive has ruled out a takeover bid for Commerzbank, deeming it an 'aggressive move.' The executive stated there is no urgency to increase UniCredit's current 9% stake, noting that the German government considered UniCredit a reliable investor when selling its shares.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:18 IST
- Country:
- Italy
UniCredit's Chief Executive has definitively ruled out a takeover bid for German peer Commerzbank, labeling such a move as 'aggressive.' This stance was revealed in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero published on Thursday.
CEO Orcel emphasized that there is 'no rush' to boost UniCredit's existing 9% stake in Commerzbank. He noted that the German government originally sold its shares to UniCredit because it considered the Italian bank a 'reliable and suitable investor.'
The clear position taken by UniCredit's leadership aims to stabilize market speculation and affirm their current strategy regarding Commerzbank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UniCredit
- Commerzbank
- takeover
- CEO
- Andres Orcel
- German government
- stake
- investment
- banking
- finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Class 12 Student's Killing Mistaken for Cattle Smuggler
High-Stakes U.S-China Climate Talks Overshadowed by Upcoming Presidential Election
Slow Start for Government's Stake Sale in GIC Re
Kamala Harris Gears Up for High-Stakes Debate Against Trump
Capital Group Divests Stake in Mastek; ICICI Prudential Steps In