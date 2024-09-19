NZ Supports UN Resolution on Israel-Palestine Conflict with Reservations

New Zealand has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution regarding Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory, while expressing specific reservations, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced.

“New Zealand’s yes vote signals our strong support for international law and the urgent need for a two-state solution,” Mr. Peters stated. “The Israel-Palestine conflict has persisted for far too long, causing immense suffering on both sides. We believe that a two-state solution is the only viable and just path forward for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The resolution, which garnered majority support at the UN General Assembly, reaffirms the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion deeming Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory unlawful. “This opinion aligns with New Zealand’s long-standing view on the matter,” Mr. Peters added.

However, New Zealand articulated concerns regarding certain aspects of the resolution's text. “This resolution was not perfect,” he said, noting that New Zealand communicated its reservations clearly at the UN.

One significant concern is the resolution’s proposed 12-month timeline for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territory, which Mr. Peters described as “frankly unrealistic.” Additionally, he expressed disappointment that the resolution extends beyond the scope of the advisory opinion in some areas.

The government’s nuanced position underscores New Zealand’s commitment to advocating for justice and peace in the region, while recognizing the complexities involved in the ongoing conflict.