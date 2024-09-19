Left Menu

NZ Supports UN Resolution on Israel-Palestine Conflict with Reservations

“New Zealand’s yes vote signals our strong support for international law and the urgent need for a two-state solution,” Mr. Peters stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:11 IST
One significant concern is the resolution’s proposed 12-month timeline for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territory, which Mr. Peters described as “frankly unrealistic.” Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution regarding Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory, while expressing specific reservations, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced.

“New Zealand’s yes vote signals our strong support for international law and the urgent need for a two-state solution,” Mr. Peters stated. “The Israel-Palestine conflict has persisted for far too long, causing immense suffering on both sides. We believe that a two-state solution is the only viable and just path forward for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The resolution, which garnered majority support at the UN General Assembly, reaffirms the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion deeming Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory unlawful. “This opinion aligns with New Zealand’s long-standing view on the matter,” Mr. Peters added.

However, New Zealand articulated concerns regarding certain aspects of the resolution's text. “This resolution was not perfect,” he said, noting that New Zealand communicated its reservations clearly at the UN.

One significant concern is the resolution’s proposed 12-month timeline for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territory, which Mr. Peters described as “frankly unrealistic.” Additionally, he expressed disappointment that the resolution extends beyond the scope of the advisory opinion in some areas.

The government’s nuanced position underscores New Zealand’s commitment to advocating for justice and peace in the region, while recognizing the complexities involved in the ongoing conflict.

 

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

