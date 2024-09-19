Left Menu

Biju Janata Dal Urges Caution on 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for a thorough legislative review of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, despite initially supporting the idea. MP Sasmit Patra stressed the need for careful scrutiny and open discussions before moving forward with the initiative, following the Union Cabinet's recent approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:30 IST
Sasmit Patra Image Credit: Twitter (Sasmit Patra)
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has sounded a note of caution against the hasty implementation of the 'one nation, one election' proposal and called for comprehensive legislative scrutiny of the measure. Although BJD initially backed the idea, the party now urges careful examination before moving forward.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra communicated the party's stance to PTI Videos, highlighting the necessity for clarity on several critical issues before commencing simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, legislative assemblies, and local bodies. Patra's remarks came in response to the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the proposal, following recommendations from a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Patra cautioned against a rushed approach that could result in backlash similar to that experienced with the farm laws, and called for open discussions encompassing political parties, civil society, and the media. He emphasized the importance of legislative scrutiny by standing committees before the proposal is passed in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

