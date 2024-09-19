Discharge Petition Denied for CPI(M) Leaders in 2012 MSF Activist Murder Case

A special CBI court dismissed the discharge petition filed by senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and former MLA T V Rajesh in the 2012 murder case of MSF activist Shukoor.

Special court judge P Sabarinathan ruled against the Left leaders' petition, initially submitted in January 2023.

The CBI has charged the leaders with murder and conspiracy, claiming their involvement in a plot formed at a hospital.

Prosecutors allege IUML youth wing worker Shukoor was killed on February 20, 2012, in Kannur, following an attack on a convoy carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh.

The prosecution also claims Shukoor was interrogated for hours, with his photo sent via mobile to identify him in the mob that targeted the CPI(M) convoy.

