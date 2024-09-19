Left Menu

U.N. Committee Condemns Israel for Children's Rights Violations

A U.N. committee condemned Israel for severe violations of children's rights, impacting them catastrophically since Oct. 7. The committee criticized military actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, while Israel argued at U.N. hearings that the treaty did not apply in Gaza or the West Bank.

A U.N. committee on Thursday condemned severe violations by Israel of a global treaty protecting children's rights, stating that its military actions since Oct. 7 had a 'catastrophic' impact on them.

'The committee condemns in the strongest terms the severe violations of rights under the convention in the OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territories), including the tremendous loss of life as a result of the state party's military actions,' the four-person committee said in a document, referring to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Israel's delegation argued in a series of U.N. hearings earlier this month that the treaty did not apply in Gaza or the West Bank and said that it was committed to respecting international humanitarian law.

