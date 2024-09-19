Maggie Sotyu Highlights Tourism Sector Resilience and Future Goals at Leadership Conference

At the Tourism Leadership Conference in Sun City, North West province, Tourism Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu praised the sector's recovery and resilience post-COVID-19, and emphasized the need for continued unity and strategic planning for future growth. Key Points from Deputy Minister Sotyu's Address:

Unity and Resilience:

With over 300 delegates attending, Sotyu highlighted the sector's successful collaboration and recovery from the pandemic's impacts. She commended the tourism industry's perseverance, noting its critical role in supporting local economies and communities during challenging times.

Future Planning and Achievements:

Sotyu focused on looking forward, aiming to build on the sector’s achievements and chart a path for future growth. She emphasized the sector's importance to the national economy and the progress made toward pre-pandemic international arrival targets.

Tourism Sector Goals:

The Deputy Minister outlined the sector's objective to reach the National Development Plan (NDP) target of 15.1 million tourists by 2030. She celebrated the recovery of domestic tourism and stressed the need to consolidate these gains and expand beyond travel.

Sho’t Left Campaign Success:

Sotyu praised the sector's involvement in the sho’t left campaign, which promotes domestic travel. She urged for increased participation and more contributions to future campaigns to further boost local tourism.

Policy Developments:

The recent release of the green paper on tourism and the subsequent white paper, along with the approved extension of the Tourism Sector Master Plan until 2026, were discussed. Sotyu noted that these steps are crucial for improving the regulatory environment and addressing the sector's ongoing challenges, including enhancing aviation capacity and visa facilitation for key markets like India and China.

Tourism Crisis Management Strategy:

The Deputy Minister highlighted the development of the Tourism Crisis Management Strategy, which aims to enhance the sector's resilience by preparing for and managing potential crises. She underscored the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the strategy's importance in ensuring sector stability.

Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu's address at the Tourism Leadership Conference underscored the tourism sector's remarkable recovery and ongoing efforts to foster growth and resilience. The collaborative approach and strategic planning discussed are set to drive the sector toward achieving its future goals, while addressing challenges and building a robust foundation for sustained success.