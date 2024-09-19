Jets Over Beirut: Heightened Tensions Amid Hezbollah Leader's Speech
Jets were reported flying over Beirut during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, causing panic among Lebanese residents already tense from recent blasts attributed to Israel.
- Lebanon
Jets were heard flying low over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
Lebanese residents, already on edge following this week's blasts across the country that the group blamed on Israel, were panicked fearing a major escalation.
The low flying jets and recent incidents have heightened fears of further conflict in an already volatile region.
