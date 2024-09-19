Former Arsenal Forward Charged in Major Drug Seizure
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a former forward for Arsenal and Ipswich Town, has been charged after being arrested by Scotland's National Crime Agency. The 33-year-old was detained at Stansted Airport for attempting to import 60 kg of cannabis worth £600,000. He is set to appear before Carlisle Magistrates.
The 33-year-old, now playing for Greenock Morton in Scotland's second division, was detained on Wednesday in an operation supported by Police Scotland.
Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, was apprehended after Border Force officers detected the drugs in suitcases that had arrived on a flight from Bangkok on September 2. He faces charges of importing class B drugs and is expected to appear before Carlisle Magistrates later on Thursday.
