Former Arsenal Forward Charged in Major Drug Seizure

Former Arsenal and Ipswich Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged following his arrest by Scotland's National Crime Agency in connection with the seizure of 60 kg of cannabis, valued at £600,000, at Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old, now playing for Greenock Morton in Scotland's second division, was detained on Wednesday in an operation supported by Police Scotland.

Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, was apprehended after Border Force officers detected the drugs in suitcases that had arrived on a flight from Bangkok on September 2. He faces charges of importing class B drugs and is expected to appear before Carlisle Magistrates later on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)