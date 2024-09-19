Left Menu

U.N. Committee Condemns Israel's Child Rights Violations in Gaza

The U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child has accused Israel of severe violations of children's rights in Gaza, citing catastrophic impacts from military actions. Over 41,000 people, including 11,355 children, have been killed since Israel's military campaign began. Israel claims the treaty doesn't apply to Gaza and the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:09 IST
The U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child sharply criticized Israel on Thursday for severe breaches of a global treaty meant to protect children's rights. The committee stated that Israel's military actions in Gaza have had a catastrophic impact on children, calling it one of the worst violations in recent history.

Palestinian health authorities report that 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign on October 7, following cross-border attacks by Hamas that left 1,200 dead and 250 taken hostage by Israeli tally. Of these, at least 11,355 were children, while thousands more are injured.

Bragi Gudbrandsson, vice chair of the committee, described the scale of child fatalities as almost historically unique and exceptionally grave. Israel, which ratified the treaty in 1991, countered that the committee's criticism is politically motivated and claimed that its military efforts are targeted at Hamas militants, not civilians. Despite this assertion, the committee has called for urgent medical assistance, support for orphans, and more medical evacuations from Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

