Left Menu

Communal Tensions Erupt as Mazar Damaged, Shivling Installed in Village

A case has been registered against a temple priest and unnamed individuals after a mazar was damaged and a Shivling installed in Sahora village. Police intervened to restore order and remove the Shivling. The incident, believed to be tied to land disputes, has sparked communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:21 IST
Communal Tensions Erupt as Mazar Damaged, Shivling Installed in Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a priest and some unnamed individuals after a mazar in Sahora village was allegedly damaged and a Shivling installed at the site, police reported on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi indicated that two mazars are located near a temple in the village under Sidhauli police station. Tensions flared when unidentified individuals damaged the upper portion of one of the mazars on Wednesday, then placed a Shivling on the tomb. Police arrived to find a large crowd from both communities had gathered.

Officers later removed the Shivling and restored the tomb to its original state, with QRT and PAC personnel deployed to maintain order. The case, registered based on a complaint by Riazuddin, is against temple priest Nevaram and others under Section 298 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Awasthi highlighted that such communal disputes commonly arise in areas with religious sites over land-based disagreements. The situation is currently under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024