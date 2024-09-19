Communal Tensions Erupt as Mazar Damaged, Shivling Installed in Village

A case has been registered against a priest and some unnamed individuals after a mazar in Sahora village was allegedly damaged and a Shivling installed at the site, police reported on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi indicated that two mazars are located near a temple in the village under Sidhauli police station. Tensions flared when unidentified individuals damaged the upper portion of one of the mazars on Wednesday, then placed a Shivling on the tomb. Police arrived to find a large crowd from both communities had gathered.

Officers later removed the Shivling and restored the tomb to its original state, with QRT and PAC personnel deployed to maintain order. The case, registered based on a complaint by Riazuddin, is against temple priest Nevaram and others under Section 298 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Awasthi highlighted that such communal disputes commonly arise in areas with religious sites over land-based disagreements. The situation is currently under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)