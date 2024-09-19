Diamantaire Choksi Challenges ED's Fugitive Economic Offender Plea in PNB Scam

Mehul Choksi has filed a petition in the special PMLA court seeking to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate's request to declare him a 'fugitive economic offender' in connection with the Punjab National Bank scam.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been identified as the main accused in the multi-million dollar fraud, which came to light in 2018. He argues the ED's claims have been inconsistent and contradictory throughout the case, citing various changes in the agency's position over time.

The diamond merchant is fighting to prevent the confiscation of his properties, a motion the ED has pushed forward by labeling him a fugitive economic offender. The next hearing is scheduled for September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)