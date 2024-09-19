Biker Fined Rs 11,000 for Viral Dangerous Stunt with Woman on Fuel Tank

Delhi Traffic Police have imposed a hefty fine of Rs 11,000 on a motorcycle rider after a video of his dangerous stunt with a woman sitting on the fuel tank went viral on social media.

The video, which shows the rider without a helmet, overtaking vehicles on a busy road late at night, led to swift action from the authorities.

After thorough analysis and checking CCTV footage, the violator was identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Mohan Garden. He faced charges for driving without a helmet, without a license, and for dangerous driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)