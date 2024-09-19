Biker Fined Rs 11,000 for Viral Dangerous Stunt with Woman on Fuel Tank
Delhi Traffic Police fined a motorcycle rider Rs 11,000 after a video of him with a woman sitting on the fuel tank, riding without helmets, went viral. The incident occurred between 1 am to 1:15 am on September 15. The rider, Mohammad Mehfooz, was prosecuted for multiple violations.
Delhi Traffic Police have imposed a hefty fine of Rs 11,000 on a motorcycle rider after a video of his dangerous stunt with a woman sitting on the fuel tank went viral on social media.
The video, which shows the rider without a helmet, overtaking vehicles on a busy road late at night, led to swift action from the authorities.
After thorough analysis and checking CCTV footage, the violator was identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Mohan Garden. He faced charges for driving without a helmet, without a license, and for dangerous driving.
