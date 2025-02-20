Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister
BJP leader Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, becoming the fourth woman to hold the post in the capital. With significant backing from top BJP leadership and a focus on women-led development, she aims to address major local issues with a hands-on approach.
In a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Rekha Gupta was officially sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party's stalwart, witnessed by an array of party dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ushers in a renewed focus on development and women's empowerment.
Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in Gupta's leadership under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, emphasizing a new era of female-led governance with the imminent implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the 19th Lok Sabha.
Rekha Gupta, a seasoned politician with roots in the ABVP, carries a robust understanding of Delhi's dynamics, promising an immediate focus on key local issues. Her ascent marks a strategic choice by the BJP to spotlight women's representation and leadership within the party.
