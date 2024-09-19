Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Defamation and Threat to Sovereignty

In Himachal Pradesh, a BJP leader lodged a complaint on Thursday, requesting the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the prime minister and putting India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity at risk.

Rakesh Dogra, the Chief of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha in the state, filed the complaint at Chhota Shimla police station. The complaint cites a letter from BJP president J P Nadda to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Nadda's letter was a response to a letter by Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action against NDA members for hostile statements against Gandhi. In his message, Nadda summarized over 110 alleged instances of abuse by Gandhi towards Modi in the last decade, involving top Congress leadership as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)