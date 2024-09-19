Left Menu

Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Defamation and Threat to Sovereignty

A BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh has filed a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming the prime minister and endangering India's sovereignty. The complaint references a letter by BJP president J P Nadda outlining Gandhi's alleged abusive remarks against Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:28 IST
Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Defamation and Threat to Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, a BJP leader lodged a complaint on Thursday, requesting the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the prime minister and putting India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity at risk.

Rakesh Dogra, the Chief of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha in the state, filed the complaint at Chhota Shimla police station. The complaint cites a letter from BJP president J P Nadda to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Nadda's letter was a response to a letter by Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action against NDA members for hostile statements against Gandhi. In his message, Nadda summarized over 110 alleged instances of abuse by Gandhi towards Modi in the last decade, involving top Congress leadership as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024