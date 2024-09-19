Left Menu

Gurugram Police Nabs Gangster Associates in Dramatic Highway Encounter

Gurugram police arrested four associates of gangster Kaushal after a brief encounter near Manesar. The suspects were identified and apprehended following an exchange of gunfire. Two of the suspects were injured and hospitalized, while the remaining were detained. Weapons were recovered, and an FIR was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:04 IST
Gurugram police successfully apprehended four individuals associated with the notorious gangster Kaushal after a dramatic highway encounter near Manesar on Thursday. The suspects, identified as Sachin alias Gajnu (28), Krishan (30), Sanjay (31), and Anish (30), were intercepted following reliable intelligence received the previous night, indicating their intent to commit a crime in Dharuhera.

Reacting swiftly, police teams quickly set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur highway near the NSG camp. At approximately 3:50 am, a grey Eco van was spotted approaching from Bilaspur. The van driver, upon being signaled to stop, attempted to flee and opened fire on police officers. The van subsequently got trapped in a drain near the service lane.

The shootout led to the apprehension of the suspects after two sustained bullet injuries to their legs. A sub-inspector involved in the exchange was shot in the chest but remained unscathed due to a bullet-proof vest. All four suspects were arrested, with two hospitalized for their injuries. Two country-made pistols were recovered from their possession, and an FIR was lodged at Manesar police station under appropriate legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

