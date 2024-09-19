UNICEF Intensifies Gaza Polio Vaccination Drive Amidst War

The second phase of a UNICEF-led vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to protect 640,000 children from polio and provide essential micronutrients, while also conducting nutritional screenings, according to a senior U.N. Children's Fund official.

UNICEF's deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations, Ted Chaiban, mentioned ongoing discussions to add more vaccinations to the campaign, including a measles immunization. "Over 44,000 children born last year haven't received their basic immunization," Chaiban stated on Thursday.

The first round, launched on September 1, targeted 90% of children under 10 and achieved its goal amid humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. "We need to replicate this strategy for basic vaccines and nutrition interventions," Chaiban emphasized after visits to Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel.

