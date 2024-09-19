Left Menu

UNICEF Intensifies Gaza Polio Vaccination Drive Amidst War

The second round of a UNICEF-led vaccination campaign in Gaza aims to protect 640,000 children from polio while also providing essential micronutrients and conducting nutritional screenings. Discussions are ongoing about adding further vaccinations. The initiative follows the first round which successfully vaccinated 90% of children under 10 despite ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:43 IST
The second phase of a UNICEF-led vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to protect 640,000 children from polio and provide essential micronutrients, while also conducting nutritional screenings, according to a senior U.N. Children's Fund official.

UNICEF's deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations, Ted Chaiban, mentioned ongoing discussions to add more vaccinations to the campaign, including a measles immunization. "Over 44,000 children born last year haven't received their basic immunization," Chaiban stated on Thursday.

The first round, launched on September 1, targeted 90% of children under 10 and achieved its goal amid humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. "We need to replicate this strategy for basic vaccines and nutrition interventions," Chaiban emphasized after visits to Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

