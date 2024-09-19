Left Menu

Defense Secretary Postpones Israel Trip Amid Escalating Tensions

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has delayed his trip to Israel due to increasing conflict on the Israeli-Lebanese border. This postponement occurs following devastating attacks that targeted Hezbollah communication devices, resulting in numerous casualties and escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has postponed his planned trip to Israel next week amid escalating tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source did not provide a specific reason for the postponement. The trip would have come during a period of heightened conflict following attacks that destroyed Hezbollah communication devices. Lebanon and Hezbollah have attributed these attacks to Israel.

The assaults resulted in the deaths of 37 individuals and injured around 3,000 others, placing immense pressure on Lebanese hospitals and causing widespread chaos within the militant group.

