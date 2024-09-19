Defense Secretary Postpones Israel Trip Amid Escalating Tensions

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has postponed his planned trip to Israel next week amid escalating tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source did not provide a specific reason for the postponement. The trip would have come during a period of heightened conflict following attacks that destroyed Hezbollah communication devices. Lebanon and Hezbollah have attributed these attacks to Israel.

The assaults resulted in the deaths of 37 individuals and injured around 3,000 others, placing immense pressure on Lebanese hospitals and causing widespread chaos within the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)