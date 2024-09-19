Tensions Rise: Hezbollah Communications Targeted in Deadly Attacks
The U.S. military stance in the Middle East remains unchanged, despite deadly Israeli attacks in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah communications equipment that resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries. Lebanon and Hezbollah have blamed Israel, although no official comment has been made by Israeli authorities.
The U.S. military's posture in the Middle East remains steady, the Pentagon announced on Thursday, despite a surge of deadly Israeli attacks in Lebanon. These attacks specifically targeted communication equipment used by Hezbollah, resulting in significant casualties.
Lebanon and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group have attributed these assaults to Israel, citing that the destruction of Hezbollah radios and pagers led to 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries. The resulting strain on Lebanese hospitals has been considerable.
Israel has not provided an official response to these allegations. However, security sources indicate the attacks likely originated from Israel's Mossad spy agency.
