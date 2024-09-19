The U.S. military's posture in the Middle East remains steady, the Pentagon announced on Thursday, despite a surge of deadly Israeli attacks in Lebanon. These attacks specifically targeted communication equipment used by Hezbollah, resulting in significant casualties.

Lebanon and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group have attributed these assaults to Israel, citing that the destruction of Hezbollah radios and pagers led to 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries. The resulting strain on Lebanese hospitals has been considerable.

Israel has not provided an official response to these allegations. However, security sources indicate the attacks likely originated from Israel's Mossad spy agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)