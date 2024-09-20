Pentagon Addresses Tensions Following Israeli Attacks in Lebanon
The Pentagon announced no changes to U.S. military posture in the Middle East following Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. These attacks have escalated tensions and caused significant casualties. The U.S. continues to call for reduced regional tensions while supporting Israel amidst ongoing conflicts in Gaza.
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed there would be no changes to U.S. military posture in the Middle East following recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah's communications infrastructure. These attacks resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries, overwhelming hospitals in Lebanon.
"I am not tracking any force posture changes in the Eastern Med or in the Central Command area of responsibility," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a press briefing. Singh noted that escalating tensions in the Middle East is counterproductive to regional stability.
Amidst ongoing conflicts, the Pentagon reiterated its support for measures to reduce tensions. Although critics have suggested leveraging military support to Israel, the U.S. maintains its firm backing. President Joe Biden's three-phase Gaza ceasefire proposal faces significant challenges, as the situation remains volatile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Israeli attacks
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- Middle East
- U.S. military
- tensions
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Biden
ALSO READ
Japanese Spy Detained by Belarus Security Forces Amid Tensions
Germany's Plan to Deport Migrants to Rwanda Amid Migration Tensions
Russia Rules Out Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions
JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Ministries Present Cases Amidst Political Tensions
Yunus Urges India to Silence Sheikh Hasina Amidst Political Tensions