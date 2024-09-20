Pentagon Addresses Tensions Following Israeli Attacks in Lebanon

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed there would be no changes to U.S. military posture in the Middle East following recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah's communications infrastructure. These attacks resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries, overwhelming hospitals in Lebanon.

"I am not tracking any force posture changes in the Eastern Med or in the Central Command area of responsibility," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a press briefing. Singh noted that escalating tensions in the Middle East is counterproductive to regional stability.

Amidst ongoing conflicts, the Pentagon reiterated its support for measures to reduce tensions. Although critics have suggested leveraging military support to Israel, the U.S. maintains its firm backing. President Joe Biden's three-phase Gaza ceasefire proposal faces significant challenges, as the situation remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)