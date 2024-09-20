Left Menu

Pentagon Addresses Tensions Following Israeli Attacks in Lebanon

The Pentagon announced no changes to U.S. military posture in the Middle East following Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. These attacks have escalated tensions and caused significant casualties. The U.S. continues to call for reduced regional tensions while supporting Israel amidst ongoing conflicts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed there would be no changes to U.S. military posture in the Middle East following recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah's communications infrastructure. These attacks resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries, overwhelming hospitals in Lebanon.

"I am not tracking any force posture changes in the Eastern Med or in the Central Command area of responsibility," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a press briefing. Singh noted that escalating tensions in the Middle East is counterproductive to regional stability.

Amidst ongoing conflicts, the Pentagon reiterated its support for measures to reduce tensions. Although critics have suggested leveraging military support to Israel, the U.S. maintains its firm backing. President Joe Biden's three-phase Gaza ceasefire proposal faces significant challenges, as the situation remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

