Argentina Achieves Ninth Consecutive Trade Surplus in August
Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $1.963 billion in August with $6.793 billion in exports and $4.830 billion in imports. This marks the ninth consecutive month of surplus, exceeding forecasts. The government also reported an eighth consecutive primary fiscal surplus under President Javier Milei's stringent austerity measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST
Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $1.963 billion in August, achieving its ninth consecutive month of positive figures, according to the government's statistics office. The month's exports reached $6.793 billion while imports totaled $4.830 billion, surpassing the $1.409 billion surplus forecast by a Reuters poll.
This economic milestone aligns with the government's announcement on Wednesday of an eighth consecutive primary fiscal surplus. President Javier Milei's administration has implemented stringent austerity measures to address sky-high inflation and other facets of the nation's economic crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement