Left Menu

Argentina Achieves Ninth Consecutive Trade Surplus in August

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $1.963 billion in August with $6.793 billion in exports and $4.830 billion in imports. This marks the ninth consecutive month of surplus, exceeding forecasts. The government also reported an eighth consecutive primary fiscal surplus under President Javier Milei's stringent austerity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST
Argentina Achieves Ninth Consecutive Trade Surplus in August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $1.963 billion in August, achieving its ninth consecutive month of positive figures, according to the government's statistics office. The month's exports reached $6.793 billion while imports totaled $4.830 billion, surpassing the $1.409 billion surplus forecast by a Reuters poll.

This economic milestone aligns with the government's announcement on Wednesday of an eighth consecutive primary fiscal surplus. President Javier Milei's administration has implemented stringent austerity measures to address sky-high inflation and other facets of the nation's economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024