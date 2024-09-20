Argentina Achieves Ninth Consecutive Trade Surplus in August

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $1.963 billion in August, achieving its ninth consecutive month of positive figures, according to the government's statistics office. The month's exports reached $6.793 billion while imports totaled $4.830 billion, surpassing the $1.409 billion surplus forecast by a Reuters poll.

This economic milestone aligns with the government's announcement on Wednesday of an eighth consecutive primary fiscal surplus. President Javier Milei's administration has implemented stringent austerity measures to address sky-high inflation and other facets of the nation's economic crisis.

