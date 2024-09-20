British Foreign Secretary Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, following a week of escalations that have left both sides teetering on the edge of war.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy said to Reuters after engaging in discussions with his French, American, and Italian counterparts in Paris.

Lammy stressed, "We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."

