British Foreign Secretary Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah following a week of escalating conflict. Lammy emphasized the need for a political settlement to allow both Israelis and Lebanese to safely return to their homes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:48 IST
- Country:
- France
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, following a week of escalations that have left both sides teetering on the edge of war.
"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy said to Reuters after engaging in discussions with his French, American, and Italian counterparts in Paris.
Lammy stressed, "We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Welcomes Nations' Efforts to End Ukraine Conflict
India's Growing Role in Ukraine Conflict Resolution: Putin's Call for Peace
Will Smith Exits 'Sugar Bandits': Scheduling Conflicts Delay Crime Thriller
Lebanon's Ex-Central Bank Governor Accused of Financial Crimes
Zelenskiy Overhauls Government Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Russia