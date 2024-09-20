Left Menu

British Foreign Secretary Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah following a week of escalating conflict. Lammy emphasized the need for a political settlement to allow both Israelis and Lebanese to safely return to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:48 IST
British Foreign Secretary Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, following a week of escalations that have left both sides teetering on the edge of war.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy said to Reuters after engaging in discussions with his French, American, and Italian counterparts in Paris.

Lammy stressed, "We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024