Ceasefire Hurdles: U.S. Struggles to Broker Peace Between Israel and Hamas

Amid continuous negotiations, U.S. officials now believe a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is unlikely before the end of President Biden's term. Efforts led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt face challenges including Israel’s military presence in Gaza’s Philadelphi corridor and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:10 IST
U.S. officials now believe that a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is unlikely before the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

The newspaper cited unnamed top-level officials in the White House, State Department, and Pentagon, who did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted two weeks ago that 90% of a ceasefire deal had been agreed upon, while Vice President Kamala Harris has stated Washington has been working 'around the clock.'

Despite months of efforts by the U.S. and mediators Qatar and Egypt, a final agreement remains elusive. Key sticking points include Israel's demand to maintain a military buffer in the Philadelphi corridor and the terms of exchanging Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

President Biden proposed a three-phase ceasefire on May 31, which initially appeared to have Israel's agreement. However, the deal has encountered multiple obstacles. Critics and human rights groups have urged the U.S. to condition military support to Israel, but Washington continues to back its ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

