Israel Eases Movement Restrictions Amid Border Tensions

Israel has lifted orders restricting movement and large gatherings for communities in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, following a series of intense strikes on southern Lebanon. These restrictions had been in place since Thursday night.

The military issued the restrictions in response to an intense wave of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, which began on Thursday afternoon. The strikes contributed to growing concerns over a significant escalation in the months-long conflict along the border.

Tensions have been high, and the recent military actions have led to fears that the conflict could intensify further. However, the lifting of restrictions suggests a tentative easing of immediate threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)