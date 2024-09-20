New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji Set for Trilateral Tourism Talks in Rotorua

New Zealand's Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Matt Doocey, will host a trilateral meeting with Australia’s Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica in Rotorua this weekend. The discussions will focus on strengthening tourism ties between the three nations and addressing shared challenges and opportunities within the Pacific region.

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of tourism to all three economies. “Like in New Zealand, tourism plays a vital role in Australia and Fiji’s economies, contributing significantly to national GDP and employment. This meeting will allow us to explore ways to collaborate and support each other’s tourism industries,” he stated.

Australia remains New Zealand’s largest tourism source market, with nearly 1.3 million Australians visiting in the year ending June 2024, representing over 40% of all international arrivals. Minister Doocey pointed to the importance of this relationship, saying, “Australia is not just our closest neighbour but also our most significant tourism market.”

Fiji, though smaller in visitor numbers, is also a notable contributor to New Zealand's tourism sector. In the year ending June 2024, more than 43,000 Fijians visited New Zealand. “Fiji plays an essential role as both a tourism partner and a connection point between New Zealand and the world,” Doocey added.

The ministers are expected to discuss strategies to boost tourism, including post-pandemic recovery, sustainable tourism practices, and opportunities for regional cooperation. Addressing climate change impacts, improving air connectivity, and enhancing mutual support for tourism infrastructure are also anticipated topics on the agenda.

As New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji share close, long-standing relationships, this trilateral meeting could set the stage for deeper tourism partnerships and collective solutions to future challenges in the Pacific.