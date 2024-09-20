Kerala Senior IPS Officers Under Vigilance Scanner for Alleged Misconduct

The Kerala government has initiated a vigilance investigation into senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar. Authorities confirmed on Friday that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau would look into allegations raised by LDF MLA P V Anvar, accusing him of accepting bribes and misappropriating wealth.

Alongside Ajithkumar, who holds the position of ADGP (Law and Order), the investigation will also focus on suspended IPS officer Sujith Das S, a former district police chief of Malappuram.

According to a government order, state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb recommended the probe after Anvar's allegations were found to have a prima facie vigilance angle. The accusations include illegal tree cutting, bribery in connection with a media case, and misappropriation of seized gold and wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)