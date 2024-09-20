Left Menu

Kerala Senior IPS Officers Under Vigilance Scanner for Alleged Misconduct

The Kerala government has ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar following allegations by LDF MLA P V Anvar of bribery and wealth misappropriation. Suspended IPS officer Sujith Das will also be scrutinized. The probe was recommended by state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:34 IST
Kerala Senior IPS Officers Under Vigilance Scanner for Alleged Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has initiated a vigilance investigation into senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar. Authorities confirmed on Friday that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau would look into allegations raised by LDF MLA P V Anvar, accusing him of accepting bribes and misappropriating wealth.

Alongside Ajithkumar, who holds the position of ADGP (Law and Order), the investigation will also focus on suspended IPS officer Sujith Das S, a former district police chief of Malappuram.

According to a government order, state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb recommended the probe after Anvar's allegations were found to have a prima facie vigilance angle. The accusations include illegal tree cutting, bribery in connection with a media case, and misappropriation of seized gold and wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024