Naveen Patnaik Demands Judicial Inquiry into Sexual Harassment Case

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman while in police custody.

Patnaik, who serves as the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, strongly condemned the incident, labeling it as 'very shocking'.

He attributed the incident to the 'incompetence' of the current BJP government, calling for immediate accountability and transparency.

