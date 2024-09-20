Supreme Court Defers Bail Cancellation Hearing for Bhavani Revanna
The Supreme Court has postponed a Karnataka government plea seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail of Bhavani Revanna, who is entangled in a kidnapping case linked to her son, Prajwal Revanna's sexual assault allegations. The court requested detailed case status and adjourned the matter for two weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred for two weeks a Karnataka government's plea for the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case linked to her son's alleged sexual assault activities.
Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Revanna, to file an affidavit detailing the case's status. Srinivasan reported that a chargesheet has been filed, other accused have been bailed, and Bhavani Revanna has cooperated with the investigation.
The bench refrained from discussing the merits of the case and insisted on the affidavit. The issue has been rescheduled for a hearing in two weeks. Earlier, the top court had declined to annul the anticipatory bail and requested Revanna's response to Karnataka's appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Doctor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Minors; Mother, Headmistress, Also Held
Meghalaya Bans 'Two-Finger Test' for Sexual Assault Survivors Following Supreme Court Directive
Valencia Striker Rafa Mir Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Anticipatory Bail Granted to Actor and MLA Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault
HRTC Employees Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Student