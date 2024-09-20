Supreme Court Defers Bail Cancellation Hearing for Bhavani Revanna

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred for two weeks a Karnataka government's plea for the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case linked to her son's alleged sexual assault activities.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Revanna, to file an affidavit detailing the case's status. Srinivasan reported that a chargesheet has been filed, other accused have been bailed, and Bhavani Revanna has cooperated with the investigation.

The bench refrained from discussing the merits of the case and insisted on the affidavit. The issue has been rescheduled for a hearing in two weeks. Earlier, the top court had declined to annul the anticipatory bail and requested Revanna's response to Karnataka's appeal.

