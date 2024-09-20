Left Menu

Law and Order in Bhiwandi Under Control After Ganesh Idol Clash

The law and order situation in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town has been stabilized following a clash between two groups during Ganesh idol immersion. Police, led by new DCP Mohan Dahikar, have assured a fair probe. Local MP Suresh Mhatre criticized the sudden transfer of former DCP Dr. Srikant Paropkari.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The law and order situation in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, remains under control following a clash between two groups during Ganesh idol immersion, said senior police officials. Tensions arose when stones were reportedly hurled, prompting police intervention.

Mohan Dahikar, now the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area, said police will conduct an impartial investigation and take action against those responsible. Dahikar urged the public to ignore rumors through a video message. Dr. Srikant Paropkari, the former DCP, has been transferred to Thane police headquarters.

Local MP Suresh Mhatre criticized the sudden transfer of Paropkari, describing the clash involving Ganesh mandals as condemnable, but commended police handling of the situation during the festival. Mhatre plans to address the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

