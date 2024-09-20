Uttarakhand's Strict Anti-Riot Legislation Passed

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh has given his assent to a legislation that would enable full recovery of damages caused to public property during riots or protests, including fines of up to Rs. 8 lakh on rioters.

The Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill, which was passed by the state assembly last month, received the governor's nod on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the governor's assent, emphasizing that the law's strict provisions would act as a strong deterrent against those who damage public property during strikes, protest demonstrations, or riots. He asserted that the recovery of every paisa of damaged public property will now be made from the person responsible for it.

The purpose of the law, according to Dhami, is to stop people from damaging public property during riots. Besides full recovery of damage, a fine of up to Rs 8 lakh will be imposed, and offenders will also bear the cost of government personnel deployed for riot control measures.

Officials previously stated that this would be the country's toughest anti-riot legislation. The law was first introduced as an ordinance in March following severe riots in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, which resulted in extensive damage to public property, a police station fire, and several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)