Naveen Patnaik Demands Judicial Probe into Alleged Assault on Army Officer's Fiancé

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik has called for a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancé while in police custody.

Patnaik condemned the incident, terming it 'very shocking' and urged for swift action against those involved. The Odisha Police has suspended five personnel in connection with the alleged assault, citing gross misconduct.

A group of women activists also protested, demanding the arrest of the accused officers. Patnaik criticized the BJP government for halting the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, which he claimed ensured dignity and professional conduct in government offices, including police stations.

