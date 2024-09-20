Abduction and Violence Shake Manipur: A Tale of Unrest

Unknown men abducted the personal assistant of Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday, police reported.

The motive behind the abduction of S. Somorendro (43) remains a mystery. No group has claimed responsibility for the act and investigations are in progress, according to police.

This incident occurred a day after armed attackers fired five shots at the residence of former chief secretary Oinam Nabakishore in Bishnupur district on Thursday night. Fortunately, no one was injured during the attack. Police have recovered empty cartridge cases from the scene and a case has been filed at Bishnupur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)