BJP MLA N Munirathna Arrested on Charges of Rape and Harassment

BJP MLA N Munirathna was arrested on Friday on charges including rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The arrest followed a complaint from a 40-year-old woman. Munirathna had just been granted conditional bail by a special court for using casteist slurs and was released from Parappana Agrahara Prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA N Munirathna was arrested on Friday in connection with a case of rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation registered against him, police said.

Along with him, six others have also been booked in the case following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station’s jurisdiction, they said.

Munirathna's arrest came a day after a special court for people’s representatives granted conditional bail to the MLA who was arrested on various charges, including using casteist slurs.

The court had, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs two lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation.

The 60-year-old was arrested soon after he stepped out of Parappana Agrahara Prison, where he had been lodged for three days in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

