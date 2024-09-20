Sindisiwe Chikunga Leads BRICS Women’s Affairs Discussions in Russia

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is currently in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where she is leading key discussions at the BRICS Women Affairs meeting. The two-day event, which began on Thursday and will conclude on Friday, 20 September, brings together BRICS Member States to explore cooperation on women's leadership and their role in vital sectors such as finance, agriculture, innovation, healthcare, creative industries, tourism, environmental safety, and the inclusive economy.

Minister Chikunga arrived in Russia on Thursday and is set to deliver the opening remarks at the BRICS Women’s Forum on Friday. The forum, themed “Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation,” aims to emphasize the importance of trust and collaboration among BRICS nations in promoting gender equality and advancing women's roles in various fields.

Chikunga’s schedule includes attending the BRICS Ministerial Women’s Affairs Meeting in the morning, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation, Anton Kotyakov, in the afternoon.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities highlighted the significance of these discussions, noting that BRICS countries are building relationships based on equality, mutual respect, and principles of openness, pragmatism, and solidarity. The BRICS Women’s Forum serves as a platform for South Africa to leverage its BRICS membership in addressing the triple challenges of inequality, poverty, and unemployment, particularly among women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The forum underscores South Africa’s commitment to empowering women and fostering global cooperation within the BRICS framework, with a particular focus on inclusive development and addressing socio-economic disparities.