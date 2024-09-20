Left Menu

Tragic Fatality: Worker Killed by Diamond Merchant's BMW on Coastal Road

A worker, Kashmir Misa Singh, was killed after being hit by a BMW driven by diamond merchant Rahil Himanshu Mehta on the Coastal Road in Worli, Mumbai. This marks the first fatal accident on the recently opened road. A case has been registered against Mehta, and further investigation is ongoing.

A worker was killed after he was hit by a BMW car driven by diamond merchant Rahil Himanshu Mehta on the recently opened Coastal Road in Worli, central Mumbai, police revealed on Friday. This marks the first fatal accident on this route.

The incident took place on Monday evening along the south-bound corridor of the road, which was partially opened to the public earlier this year. Kashmir Misa Singh, the deceased, was working on site when the blue BMW collided with him. Despite being rushed to Bhatia Hospital, Singh was declared dead upon arrival.

Based on a complaint by Pintukumar Thakur, a colleague of Singh, police have detained Mehta and registered a case under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is currently underway.

