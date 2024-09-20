Left Menu

Rocket Fire from Lebanon Hits Israel's Border

On Friday, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that about 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border. However, the Israeli ambulance service noted that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:31 IST
Rocket Fire from Lebanon Hits Israel's Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a concerning escalation, approximately 150 rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Friday, as reported by Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The barrage of rockets marked a significant increase in cross-border hostilities, although, fortunately, the Israeli ambulance service confirmed there were no immediate casualties.

This incident underscores the rising tensions in the region, prompting international calls for de-escalation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024