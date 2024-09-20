Rocket Fire from Lebanon Hits Israel's Border
On Friday, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that about 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border. However, the Israeli ambulance service noted that there were no immediate reports of casualties.
In a concerning escalation, approximately 150 rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Friday, as reported by Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
The barrage of rockets marked a significant increase in cross-border hostilities, although, fortunately, the Israeli ambulance service confirmed there were no immediate casualties.
This incident underscores the rising tensions in the region, prompting international calls for de-escalation and peace.
