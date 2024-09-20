Man Acquitted in Attempted Murder Case Due to Unreliable Witnesses

A local court has acquitted a man charged with attempted murder, citing unreliable testimonies and the failure of the prosecution to prove its case. The accused, Nafees alias Babu, was arrested by New Seemapuri police under IPC sections 307, 342, and 323.

The prosecution claimed Nafees inflicted grievous knife injuries on his friend Ali Hasan and also wrongfully confined Hasan's sister Mukhtarun on October 15, 2020. However, all public witnesses, including the victim, failed to identify Nafees during the trial.

Judge Kumar Rajat noted significant inconsistencies and contradictions in the testimonies, deeming them unreliable. As a result, Nafees was acquitted due to the failure of the prosecution to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)