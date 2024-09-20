Left Menu

Man Acquitted in Attempted Murder Case Due to Unreliable Witnesses

A court acquitted Nafees, accused of attempted murder, due to unreliable testimonies and failure of the prosecution to prove charges. The public witnesses, including the victim, failed to identify him, leading to his acquittal on the grounds of benefit of doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:45 IST
Man Acquitted in Attempted Murder Case Due to Unreliable Witnesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has acquitted a man charged with attempted murder, citing unreliable testimonies and the failure of the prosecution to prove its case. The accused, Nafees alias Babu, was arrested by New Seemapuri police under IPC sections 307, 342, and 323.

The prosecution claimed Nafees inflicted grievous knife injuries on his friend Ali Hasan and also wrongfully confined Hasan's sister Mukhtarun on October 15, 2020. However, all public witnesses, including the victim, failed to identify Nafees during the trial.

Judge Kumar Rajat noted significant inconsistencies and contradictions in the testimonies, deeming them unreliable. As a result, Nafees was acquitted due to the failure of the prosecution to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024