Swift Action by BSF Rescues Indian National Abducted in Bangladesh

An Indian national who was abducted during a recent trip to Bangladesh has been successfully rescued and returned to India following intervention by the BSF and its Bangladeshi counterpart.

Swapna Mog, a resident of Mogpara village in South Tripura district, reported her husband's kidnapping to the local BSF post. Her husband, Challa Fur Mog, had been abducted in Bangladesh while visiting relatives on a valid passport and visa, and a ransom demand of Rs 1 lakh was made.

The local BSF commander promptly arranged a flag meeting with his Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) counterpart. The BGB informed that one of the miscreants had been arrested, and after formalities, Mog was handed over to the BSF. This incident reinforces the community's trust in the BSF for timely and effective interventions.

