Swift Action by BSF Rescues Indian National Abducted in Bangladesh
An Indian national, Challa Fur Mog, was rescued by the BSF after being kidnapped by Bangladeshi miscreants. Upon his wife's appeal, a flag meeting between BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh led to his safe return. The incident underscores the strong trust in the BSF for border security.
- Country:
- India
An Indian national who was abducted during a recent trip to Bangladesh has been successfully rescued and returned to India following intervention by the BSF and its Bangladeshi counterpart.
Swapna Mog, a resident of Mogpara village in South Tripura district, reported her husband's kidnapping to the local BSF post. Her husband, Challa Fur Mog, had been abducted in Bangladesh while visiting relatives on a valid passport and visa, and a ransom demand of Rs 1 lakh was made.
The local BSF commander promptly arranged a flag meeting with his Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) counterpart. The BGB informed that one of the miscreants had been arrested, and after formalities, Mog was handed over to the BSF. This incident reinforces the community's trust in the BSF for timely and effective interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian national
- abducted
- Bangladesh
- BSF
- rescue
- kidnapping
- flag meeting
- BGB
- ransom
- border security
ALSO READ
Tragic Kidnapping and Murder of 12-Year-Old Rock Village
Indian Air Force Conducts Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Uttarakhand
Indian Navy flood relief teams rescue over 180 personnel in Andhra Pradesh
Daring Rescue: YouTuber Kidnapped by Gambling Associates in Mathura
Rescue Operations Amidst Severe Floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Over 18,200 Evacuated