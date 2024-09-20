Green Tribunal Orders Probe into Illegal Tree Cutting in Haryana Court Premises

The National Green Tribunal has directed the district authorities of Haryana and the state pollution control board to investigate allegations of illegal tree cutting within the premises of Bhiwani district court. The directive comes after it was alleged that the district and sessions judge ordered the cutting of 40 trees, violating environmental laws.

The tribunal, while hearing a letter petition from a law student, noted that the land in question does not fall under the Punjab Land Preservation Act. However, it stressed the importance of addressing the tree-cutting issue for maintaining air cleanliness. Consequently, it directed the local authorities and the Haryana Pollution Control Board to examine the matter and take appropriate legal actions if any violations are found.

A joint committee, including the divisional forest officer of Bhiwani and the Haryana Pollution Control Board, has been formed to visit the site, gather information, and enforce necessary punitive, preventive, prohibitive, and remedial measures. The committee is required to submit a compliance report within one month.

(With inputs from agencies.)