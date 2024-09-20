Left Menu

SEBI's RTI Response Raises Questions on Transparency

SEBI has denied providing details on Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s recusals due to potential conflicts of interest, citing resource constraints. SEBI also refused to disclose Buch’s financial declarations, labeling them personal information. Allegations involve Buch's connection to the Adani group and possible conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:43 IST
SEBI's RTI Response Raises Questions on Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent RTI response, SEBI has declined to provide information on Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's recusals stemming from potential conflicts of interest, citing the need to disproportionately divert resources. The market regulator also refused to release Buch's financial declarations, citing them as personal information that could endanger her safety.

The SEBI's decision was communicated to transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), who sought details about Buch's financial assets. SEBI stood firm, saying that such details are exempt under Sections 8(1)(g) and 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which protect personal information and safety.

The refusal comes amid allegations from Hindenburg Research that Buch might have conflicts of interest involving the Adani group. SEBI, however, asserts that investigations into these allegations are nearly complete, with 25 out of 26 inquiries concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024