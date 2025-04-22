Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Justice After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is heading to Srinagar for a security review after briefing PM Modi. A video shows the aftermath of the attack, and authorities are mobilizing resources for aid and security reassessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the terrifying assault on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which has left the nation in anguish, prompted Shah to announce his immediate departure for Srinagar to evaluate the security measures in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed of the situation by Shah via video conferencing, expressed distress over the attack. Shah pledged stringent actions against those responsible, emphasizing that the perpetrators would be met with severe consequences.

The attack unfolded around 3 PM as terrorists descended from Baisaran Valley and opened fire on unsuspecting tourists. A distressing video depicted the chaos and emergency measures undertaken, including helicopter evacuations and local assistance, highlighting the urgent security and medical response required in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

