Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down as Chairman of Air India Express, with Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal succeeding him. This management shift aims to optimize coordination within the airline group. Aggarwal will continue his duties, enhancing the group's network and commercial focus.
Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, is set to relinquish his role as Chairman of Air India Express, marking a significant leadership transition within the airline group.
Nipun Aggarwal, the current Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, will take over the chairmanship while maintaining his existing responsibilities. This change is part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and improve coordination across the group's network.
To further strengthen operational synergy, Capt Basil Kwauk, Air India's Chief Operations Officer, will join the board of Air India Express following regulatory approval.
