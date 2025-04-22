Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, is set to relinquish his role as Chairman of Air India Express, marking a significant leadership transition within the airline group.

Nipun Aggarwal, the current Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, will take over the chairmanship while maintaining his existing responsibilities. This change is part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and improve coordination across the group's network.

To further strengthen operational synergy, Capt Basil Kwauk, Air India's Chief Operations Officer, will join the board of Air India Express following regulatory approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)