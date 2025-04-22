Left Menu

Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down as Chairman of Air India Express, with Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal succeeding him. This management shift aims to optimize coordination within the airline group. Aggarwal will continue his duties, enhancing the group's network and commercial focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:27 IST
Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, is set to relinquish his role as Chairman of Air India Express, marking a significant leadership transition within the airline group.

Nipun Aggarwal, the current Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, will take over the chairmanship while maintaining his existing responsibilities. This change is part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and improve coordination across the group's network.

To further strengthen operational synergy, Capt Basil Kwauk, Air India's Chief Operations Officer, will join the board of Air India Express following regulatory approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025