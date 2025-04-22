Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Andhra Pradesh's Former Intelligence Chief in the Dock

Former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the harassment of actor-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani. Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, confirmed the arrest, which implicates multiple IPS officers, during a crackdown on alleged misconduct from the previous YSRCP regime.

Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:24 IST
In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh's former intelligence chief, PSR Anjaneyulu, has been arrested concerning the alleged harassment of actor-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani. The arrest forms part of a broader probe targeting instances of misconduct during the previous YSRCP government.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced the arrest, emphasizing the administration's commitment to pursuing accountability. She highlighted that the investigation, initiated after Jethwani's complaint, has already resulted in the suspension of several other senior IPS officers, including Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Rana Tata.

The case has stirred political tensions, with accusations of abuse of power by the former YSRCP regime. Anitha reiterated the government's stance on transparency and justice, dismissing any allegations of political vendettas, and underscored the importance of rectifying past wrongs.

