Motorcycle Agency Drama: Thief Succumbs to Injuries After Brutal Beating

A thief, who was beaten up by the family members of the owner of a motorcycle agency in Farah Police Station area here, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Agra, police said on Friday.

This occurred a day after two thieves attacked the owner and an assistant at the motorcycle agency on the Agra-Mathura National Highway, they added.

The owner's family arrived upon hearing the commotion and apprehended one of the thieves, beating him severely, the police noted.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene and admitted the injured thief, the agency owner, his brother, and a guard to the hospital.

When the thief's condition worsened, he was transferred to Agra, where he died due to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Maharaj Singh, 40, from Premnagar, Mathura, the police revealed.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when two robbers attacked the agency owner Gola Chaudhary and his assistant while they were sleeping, using an iron pipe, Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar stated on Friday.

Upon hearing their screams, the agency guard and the owner's younger brother arrived and managed to catch one robber, while the other escaped, Kumar added.

The police admitted the injured robber to a hospital, where doctors later referred him to SN Medical College Agra due to his severe condition. The injured robber succumbed to his injuries there.

Kumar said efforts are ongoing to arrest the other robber, with raids being conducted in this regard.

The police are also examining CCTV footage from the scene, he added.

