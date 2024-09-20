Chhattisgarh Corruption Crackdown: Local Officials Arrested

A janpad panchayat accountant and a village revenue officer were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Surguja districts on Friday on allegations of seeking and accepting bribes, according to a senior official from the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The officials identified are Satyendra Sinha, an assistant grade-II (accountant) from Manendragarh janpad panchayat, and Virendra Pandey, a village revenue officer from Bhittikala village in Surguja district.

Sinha was caught red-handed accepting Rs 19,000 from a sarpanch to clear a Rs 2.88 lakh bill for street light installations. Pandey sought Rs 5,000 from a man for making an entry in the revenue record book related to a plot of land. Both were detained under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)