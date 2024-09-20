Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves New Hydro Projects and Educational Reforms
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to hand over the 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project to HP Power Corporation Ltd. Additionally, they approved various educational reforms and infrastructure developments, including the creation of new posts in several departments and the establishment of new medical facilities.
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has taken key decisions to drive both infrastructure and educational development in the state. On Friday, approval was granted to transfer the 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project to HP Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL). The project, originally allotted to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in 2018, was revoked due to lack of progress.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the Cabinet meeting, which also decided to allot the 1,630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects to HPPCL. Furthermore, legislative actions aimed at educational enhancements were enacted. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan will be elevated to be the apex institution for school and teacher training.
In addition to this, the Cabinet approved the establishment of essential healthcare facilities and agreed to fill up numerous vacant posts across various departments. Critical care blocks in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, new police stations, and additional medical and administrative staff are some of the planned initiatives.
