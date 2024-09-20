Tragic Accident in Jehanabad: Two Dead, One Injured by Government Jeep

Two persons, including a woman, died when a speeding jeep belonging to a Bihar government department hit them in the Parasbigha area of Jehanabad district, police said.

Another person was injured in the incident, they confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Kumar and Dhamanti Devi.

"A call was received by the police that a speeding jeep hit two persons in Parasbigha area in the morning. Later, the vehicle struck another woman while the driver was trying to flee. All three were taken to the nearest government hospital, where two of the injured succumbed to injuries. The condition of another injured person is reported to be stable," SP Arvind Pratap Singh stated. The driver of the jeep was caught by villagers, who tied him to a tree and thrashed him. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the village, rescued the driver, and arrested him.

The driver is in stable condition, the officer added.

Another officer of the Parasbigha police station informed reporters that the jeep belonged to a government department, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

