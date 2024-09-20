Governor Bose Urges Action over Blame in Bengal Flood Crisis
Governor CV Ananda Bose of West Bengal advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take proactive steps regarding the recent flood situation, rather than blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). Bose cited expert reports highlighting extreme rainfall as a primary cause of flooding in certain districts, rather than DVC's actions.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to focus on executing her emergency responsibilities following the state's severe flooding, rather than attributing blame to the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), according to a Raj Bhavan source.
In a letter to the CM, Bose pointed out expert assessments that attribute the flooding in districts such as Bankura and Paschim Medinipore to extreme rainfall conditions, not the DVC. He also noted that state-managed Mukutmanipur Dam's overflow contributed significantly to the floods.
Bose called for the CM to provide a detailed report on the state's flood preparedness and mitigation measures, emphasizing that while dams can help mitigate floods, they cannot entirely prevent them when inflows exceed their holding capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Visits Flood-Hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; Relief Efforts Underway
Army Roped in to Control Floods in Vijayawada: Naidu
Union Minister's Visit to Flood-Hit Andhra and Telangana: Relief Efforts Intensify
Rescue Operations Amidst Severe Floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Over 18,200 Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Daring On-Site Flood Inspections