Historical First Meeting on Tiprasa Accord in Delhi

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting, addressing Indigenous people's problems with the Central and Tripura governments, took place in Delhi.

Through detailed discussions, it was agreed to hold bi-monthly meetings to expedite a solution. 'Some said it will never happen but a historical process has started - this is the start! First round talk of the Tiprasa accord held along with the officials of Home Ministry and state government was held in Delhi on Friday,' Debbarma commented on Facebook.

'We spoke as a community and not a party. I will continue to strive to give our people dignity and a better tomorrow,' he further remarked.

The meeting featured AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Tribal Welfare department secretary Brijesh Pandey. Debbarma also attended. This meeting follows the tripartite agreement signed on March 2 to address Indigenous issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)