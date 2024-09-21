Left Menu

Historical First Meeting on Tiprasa Accord in Delhi

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma revealed that the inaugural Joint Working Group meeting, addressing Indigenous people's issues with the Central and Tripura governments, occurred in Delhi. Regular bi-monthly meetings are planned to expedite solutions. Key officials, including Debbarma and AK Mishra, participated in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:07 IST
  India

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting, addressing Indigenous people's problems with the Central and Tripura governments, took place in Delhi.

Through detailed discussions, it was agreed to hold bi-monthly meetings to expedite a solution. 'Some said it will never happen but a historical process has started - this is the start! First round talk of the Tiprasa accord held along with the officials of Home Ministry and state government was held in Delhi on Friday,' Debbarma commented on Facebook.

'We spoke as a community and not a party. I will continue to strive to give our people dignity and a better tomorrow,' he further remarked.

The meeting featured AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Tribal Welfare department secretary Brijesh Pandey. Debbarma also attended. This meeting follows the tripartite agreement signed on March 2 to address Indigenous issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

